Eii Capital Management Holding In Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Was Has Raised; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Contravisory Investment Management Increased Holding by $4.15 Million

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 3,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 33,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90 million, up from 29,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 1.24 million shares traded or 3.41% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2623.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 38,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 39,547 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.34 million, up from 1,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 4,400 shares to 53,252 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc Com (NYSE:UDR) by 9,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,320 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0% or 27 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 16,500 shares in its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Patten Gp reported 1,927 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 4,641 shares stake. Legg Mason invested in 330 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 541 shares. 2,010 are owned by Heritage Corp. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Capital Interest Limited Ca holds 0.59% or 21,248 shares in its portfolio. 255 were reported by Arrow Fincl. California-based Amer Assets Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Texas-based Motco has invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Delta Asset Management Llc Tn reported 75 shares. Winfield Assoc holds 0.36% or 5,890 shares.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $258.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3,468 shares to 59,969 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 6,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,879 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).