Eii Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Realty Income Com (O) by $386,784 as Stock Declined; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Boosted Position in Waters Corp. (WAT) by $311,750

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,450 shares as the company's stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 117,388 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.27 million, up from 115,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. It closed at $228.7 lastly. It is up 9.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Com (O) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 5,688 shares as the company's stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 32,360 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, down from 38,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $24.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 3.42M shares traded or 117.90% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 22.86 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4,115 shares to 27,671 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 4,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Properties Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.