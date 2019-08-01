Eii Capital Management Has Lowered Kimco Rlty Com (KIM) Holding by $414,126; Stock Rose; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Holding In Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Was Upped

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 23,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 180,925 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 157,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 3.57M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp Com (KIM) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 23,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 63,432 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 86,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.21. About 5.52M shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.95 million for 13.34 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Telos Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.14% stake. Pggm Investments reported 8.53M shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 410,350 shares. Schroder Inv Grp, Maine-based fund reported 5,172 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 121,438 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 89,869 shares. Regions Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 3,200 shares. Eii Mgmt holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 63,432 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 421,595 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 884,600 shares. 16,397 were accumulated by D E Shaw.

More notable recent Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Demystifying The Powerful Preferred Stock Universe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kimco Realty: Turnaround Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,799 shares to 28,797 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,916 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity. 5,195 Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares with value of $119,640 were bought by Stockfish Devin W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,607 were accumulated by Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc. Hanson Mcclain reported 495 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 606,880 are held by Commerce National Bank & Trust. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 8,108 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 3,110 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 2.02 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Lc reported 25,022 shares stake. Florida-based Sabal Trust has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cornerstone holds 0.02% or 9,132 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associates owns 2.55M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 1.74M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 9,200 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Co Limited Com has 20,429 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank accumulated 7,640 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 20,965 shares.