Eii Capital Management Has Lowered Its Equity Residential Sh Ben In (EQR) Stake by $334,425; Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Shareholder Banc Funds Co Has Raised Its Stake by $3.69 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential Sh Ben In (EQR) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 74,859 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, down from 79,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential Sh Ben In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $79.58. About 2.27M shares traded or 93.71% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 111,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 562,754 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.06M, up from 451,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 25,496 shares traded or 47.96% up from the average. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. by 17,700 shares to 265,485 shares, valued at $15.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 42,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,639 shares, and cut its stake in Home Federal Bancorp Inc. Of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL).

More recent Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/25/2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Southern First (SFST) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.02% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.11% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) or 14,959 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 528,223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 40,823 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Cap LP has 0.08% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Raymond James & Assoc invested in 12,563 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 608 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 566 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 281,374 shares. Godsey Gibb Assocs invested in 29,313 shares or 0.15% of the stock. First Ltd Partnership stated it has 12,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 11,276 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Barclays Public reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr LP holds 0.07% or 497,251 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.17% or 5.54 million shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.03% or 759,909 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 174 shares. Moreover, Whittier Communications has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Adelante Cap Management Lc owns 1.71 million shares or 6.31% of their US portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0% or 7,189 shares. Salem Investment Counselors owns 22,262 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.23% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 787 are held by Cls Lc. Alps Advisors owns 20,794 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us Bancshares De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Ajo LP holds 0% or 3,720 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0.01% or 18,458 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co holds 172,434 shares.