Eii Capital Management Has Lifted Its Prologis Com (PLD) Stake; Lindsay (LNN) Shorts Lowered By 1.89%

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) had a decrease of 1.89% in short interest. LNN’s SI was 1.54 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.89% from 1.57 million shares previously. With 127,300 avg volume, 12 days are for Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN)’s short sellers to cover LNN’s short positions. The SI to Lindsay Corporation’s float is 14.5%. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $94.05. About 184,568 shares traded or 92.71% up from the average. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 06/03/2018 Lindsay Event Puts Focus on Precision Irrigation and Smart Farming Practices; 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Adj EPS 56c; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q IRRIGATION REV. $111.9M; 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Lindsay May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q OPER REV. $130.3M, EST. $131.8M; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q EPS 16C

Eii Capital Management Inc increased Prologis Inc Com (PLD) stake by 10.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eii Capital Management Inc acquired 8,792 shares as Prologis Inc Com (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Eii Capital Management Inc holds 92,622 shares with $7.42 million value, up from 83,830 last quarter. Prologis Inc Com now has $53.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 4.66 million shares traded or 114.08% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The companyÂ’s Irrigation segment makes and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. It has a 180.87 P/E ratio. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand.

More notable recent Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Lindsay Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:LNN) 2.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lindsay Launches New Zimmatic® Center Pivot Technology along with New FieldNET® Innovations – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Lindsay Corporation’s (NYSE:LNN) 4.8% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold Lindsay Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 9.88 million shares or 5.59% more from 9.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 23,329 shares. 31,286 are owned by D E Shaw. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability owns 5,223 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 6,718 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). 100 are owned by Us Comml Bank De. Weik Management stated it has 3,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 5,505 shares. American Intl Group Incorporated reported 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). The Montana-based First Interstate Bank has invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Stephens Invest Group Limited Liability Company owns 95,389 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,396 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN).

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased Udr Inc Com (NYSE:UDR) stake by 9,706 shares to 27,320 valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) stake by 2,588 shares and now owns 17,108 shares. Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:AVB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory has 7,164 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 138,955 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust has invested 1.41% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.08% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 37,395 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 605,775 shares. Hm Payson And owns 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 533 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 174 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 7,747 shares. 153 were accumulated by Trust Com Of Vermont. Bragg Fin Advsr reported 46,452 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Incorporated holds 12.40 million shares. Raymond James Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 682,763 shares. 368,888 are held by Waratah Cap Advsrs Limited. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability holds 1.3% or 125,000 shares.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Prologis to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results October 15 – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis to redeem all 1.375% notes due 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Giant ads on Loudoun warehouse rooftops will require regulatory wheeling and dealing – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 27, 2019.