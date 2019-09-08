Eii Capital Management Has Decreased Ventas (VTR) Stake by $324,702; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Suvretta Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $4.35 Million

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78 million, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 5,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 68,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, down from 73,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 1.43 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $344.46 million for 20.01 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas prices $650M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company has 4,039 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 1,784 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors reported 786 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Ltd Liability Company has 446,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.1% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 15,573 shares. Edge Wealth accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Ent Fincl Services owns 1,195 shares. Bbr Prtn invested in 5,150 shares. Bancshares Of Stockton, a California-based fund reported 25,699 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 3,294 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). First Advsr Lp owns 88,441 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 307,580 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $763.16M for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Limited Liability Corp holds 0.56% or 27,626 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tcw Grp invested in 2.61% or 1.02 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 180,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 79 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 25,334 were reported by Alyeska Grp Lp. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc holds 0.46% or 5,317 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 2,787 shares. 1,183 were reported by Cibc Natl Bank Usa. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 92,904 shares. Selz Limited Liability Com holds 2.39% or 46,900 shares. Artisan Partnership stated it has 195,845 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Saturna Capital holds 3.75% or 482,049 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 0.33% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 89,800 shares to 473,800 shares, valued at $54.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 709,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.