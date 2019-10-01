Eii Capital Management Has Decreased Its Host Hotels & Resorts Com (HST) Holding as Share Price Declined; L & S Advisors Increased Its Valero Energy (VLO) Holding by $2.34 Million; Share Value Declined

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com (HST) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 17,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 90,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 107,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 1.31 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 197.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 27,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 41,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, up from 13,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 917,717 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO

Analysts await Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 8.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.37 per share. HST’s profit will be $248.25 million for 12.51 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.85% negative EPS growth.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold HST shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 681.04 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3,148 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 133,159 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated invested 0.77% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc reported 149,728 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has 0% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Parkside Fincl Bank holds 0% or 691 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Inv Prtnrs reported 0.56% stake. Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 42,953 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd reported 19,786 shares. 29,496 are owned by Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0% stake. Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated invested in 300 shares. Eqis Mngmt stated it has 17,040 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 0.07% or 366,418 shares. 1.28M are owned by Teacher Retirement Of Texas.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4,115 shares to 27,671 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) by 3,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Properties Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.06% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Arcadia Mngmt Corp Mi invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Beech Hill Advsrs has invested 2.38% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.41% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). National Pension Service holds 0.14% or 500,502 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited accumulated 9,400 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp holds 0.02% or 4,845 shares in its portfolio. 4,875 are held by Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 543,169 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Tru holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 7,911 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 0.1% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 230,985 shares. Opportunities Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 15,760 shares. Wilsey Asset Management holds 6.64% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 190,326 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 8.89 million shares.