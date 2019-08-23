Eii Capital Management Has Decreased By $395,516 Its Sl Green Rlty Com (SLG) Holding; 5 Analysts Are Bullish Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Epizyme has $28 highest and $14 lowest target. $20.17’s average target is 56.84% above currents $12.86 stock price. Epizyme had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer initiated Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, June 24. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Roth Capital. See Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) latest ratings:

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased Sl Green Rlty Corp Com (SLG) stake by 20.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 4,444 shares as Sl Green Rlty Corp Com (SLG)’s stock declined 8.18%. The Eii Capital Management Inc holds 17,637 shares with $1.59 million value, down from 22,081 last quarter. Sl Green Rlty Corp Com now has $6.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 256,103 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 60,000 shares. 2,095 were accumulated by Rampart Inv Management Limited. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.66% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 39,923 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 19,958 shares in its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers owns 71,440 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & owns 13 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 36,376 shares. Quantum Cap has 0.11% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 2,237 shares. Loeb Prtnrs owns 150 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc stated it has 2,532 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Limited Com accumulated 5,578 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Geode Cap Ltd reported 0.03% stake. State Street stated it has 5.82 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.24% or 369,500 shares. Somerset Tru reported 314 shares.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $144.44 million for 11.12 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SL Green Realty has $110 highest and $8400 lowest target. $97’s average target is 26.01% above currents $76.98 stock price. SL Green Realty had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. Scotia Capital downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $8400 target in Friday, August 16 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold Epizyme, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Whittier Trust Communications accumulated 30 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 776 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.06% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 13,691 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 3,472 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 17,741 shares. Charles Schwab Inv owns 382,296 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 0% or 271,752 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Woodstock Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 404,554 shares. Point72 Asset Management L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.10M shares. The New York-based Pdts Prtn Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

