Eii Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Kilroy Rlty (KRC) as Market Valuation Rose; Omni Partners Llp Holds Position in Magellan Health (MGLN)

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 4,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,711 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, down from 36,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 378,522 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 3.94% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS EXITED KRC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty Corporation Wins 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36M, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $69.52. About 214,827 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.69 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by ROSE TYLER H, worth $1.45M on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. KRC’s profit will be $91.89M for 21.04 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

