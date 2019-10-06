Eii Capital Management Has Boosted By $436,190 Its Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stake; Toronto Dominion Bank Has Trimmed Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake By $5.91 Million

Eii Capital Management Inc increased Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) stake by 17.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eii Capital Management Inc acquired 4,115 shares as Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)’s stock rose 6.04%. The Eii Capital Management Inc holds 27,671 shares with $2.94M value, up from 23,556 last quarter. Extra Space Storage Inc now has $14.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $117.45. About 536,778 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) stake by 7.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 51,847 shares as Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 607,398 shares with $69.69M value, down from 659,245 last quarter. Texas Instruments Inc now has $119.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.14. About 3.94M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking accumulated 0% or 250,026 shares. Rdl Financial invested in 20,814 shares or 1.65% of the stock. The California-based Charles Schwab Advisory has invested 0.51% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). London Of Virginia reported 1.88% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 179,102 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd reported 5,500 shares. 682 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma. 11,779 are held by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd. Citigroup invested in 0.12% or 1.34M shares. Shine Advisory owns 359 shares. Highstreet Asset reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,514 shares. D L Carlson Investment Group stated it has 9,550 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Westfield Management LP holds 0.06% or 72,875 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -12.75% below currents $130.14 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 30. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating.

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) stake by 68,760 shares to 286,562 valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) stake by 12,329 shares and now owns 66,294 shares. Docusign Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 23.07 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Texas Instruments Incorporatedâ€™s (NASDAQ:TXN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 10/04/2019: FB,HPQ,RNG,AVT,TXN – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Dividend Stocks That Aren’t Founder-Led – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 05, 2019.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Extra Space Storage Inc.: Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss 3rd Quarter 2019 Results – The Wall Street Transcript” published on October 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.