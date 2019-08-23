Eii Capital Management Cut Position in Prologis Com (PLD) by $970,002; Ftb Advisors Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Cut as Share Value Declined

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 14.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 13,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 83,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 97,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $82.15. About 730,461 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 5,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 51,633 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 56,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 3.76 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “If You’re Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership has 33,755 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Longer Invests holds 2.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 29,645 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 8.31M shares. Hanson Doremus Mngmt has invested 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,327 shares. Town Country State Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 94,119 shares or 3.62% of their US portfolio. Shelter Retirement Plan reported 2.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Broderick Brian C has invested 1.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Altfest L J And Inc holds 16,918 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Company stated it has 28,990 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 1.74M shares or 0.62% of the stock. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 1.21% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.87M shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity reported 1.46M shares stake. Lincoln holds 68,707 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Limited holds 45,779 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility by 27,843 shares to 32,087 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com Usd0.001 (NYSE:FLT) by 1,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Developed World Ex (GWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Brookfield Asset Mngmt holds 0.59% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 1.94M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.14% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings has invested 0.18% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 321,590 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 124,781 shares. Security & Management Incorporated accumulated 1.62M shares. 3,905 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt. Aew Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.53M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested in 0.02% or 7,495 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 147 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 3.37M shares or 0.4% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma reported 1.49 million shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Com owns 921,107 shares. Westpac Bk Corp accumulated 841,482 shares or 0% of the stock.