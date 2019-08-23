Eii Capital Management Cut Its Simon Ppty Group New Com (SPG) Position as Valuation Declined; Beaconlight Capital Cut Its Verisign (VRSN) Holding by $23.86 Million

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (SPG) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 5,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 43,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, down from 48,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $148.7. About 1.13 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG)

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 73.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc analyzed 131,800 shares as the company's stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 47,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 179,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $24.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $205.2. About 406,782 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Investors should look to dividend stocks, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha" on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool" published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: "Simon Property Group Wants to Be More Than Just a Mall Operator – Motley Fool" on August 22, 2019.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,710 shares to 343,621 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 363,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).