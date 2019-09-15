Eii Capital Management Cut Its Realty Income Com (O) Holding by $386,784; Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Shareholder Paradice Investment Management Raised Position by $10.26 Million as Stock Price Declined

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 138,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 724,838 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.83 million, up from 586,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 559,565 shares traded or 16.48% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Com (O) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 5,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 32,360 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, down from 38,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.86M shares traded or 14.58% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,712 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 233 shares. Georgia-based Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.59% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Boys Arnold & Inc has 0.11% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division stated it has 0.22% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 2.70M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 21,010 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com holds 5,780 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 282,838 are held by Td Asset Mgmt Inc. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability holds 185,883 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset stated it has 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 49,430 shares. First Trust Co invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 81,894 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 15 shares.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 21.88 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 34,532 shares to 80,485 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Properties Inc by 17,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (NYSE:SPG).

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 6,052 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $77.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 632,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 0.06% or 98,800 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co invested in 10,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,920 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc has 15,516 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 0.9% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 101 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Logan Cap Management invested in 0.02% or 3,854 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.03% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Advsrs Asset reported 6,492 shares. Cove Street Capital Ltd Liability invested in 15,279 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 20,139 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 222,500 shares. Captrust holds 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 926 shares.