Eii Capital Management Cut Its Position in Host Hotels & Resorts Com (HST) by $448,668; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Has Decreased by $8.55 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 83.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 1.71M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 344,208 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 22.84 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 27/03/2018 – Masters 2018 Coverage Live on SiriusXM; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals seeks UK government backing for mine; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Sees FY Rev $5.7B; 23/05/2018 – VOLUME Goes West: Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lyndsey Parker, Music Editor at Yahoo Entertainment, Co-Host New Show Live from SiriusXM’s Los Angeles Studios; 18/04/2018 – NISSAN NORTHAM & SIRIUSXM EXTEND PACT THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Shane McAnally, Singer, Songwriter, Producer to Host Exclusive New Series on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Net $289.4M; 14/03/2018 – Variety: Diplo Launching His Own SiriusXM Channel; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM Reiterated Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 18/04/2018 – Nissan North America and SiriusXM Extend Agreement Through 2023 Model Year

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com (HST) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 24,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 132,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.6. About 3.48M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. SIRI’s profit will be $230.18 million for 30.90 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

