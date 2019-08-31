Eii Capital Management Cut Its Macerich Co Com (MAC) Stake; Westpac Banking Trimmed Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Position

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 38.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp sold 105,768 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 167,991 shares with $8.72B value, down from 273,759 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $27.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 3.01 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES HAS ANNOUNCED THAT IT IS ACCELERATING ITS EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Increases Qtrly Div; 20/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Off-duty cop victim of Southwest Side attempted carjacking; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines said it canceled about 40 flights for engine inspections following the deadly accident that occurred last week; 17/04/2018 – NYC-to-Dallas Southwest Jet Is Forced to Land With Engine Damage; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS SAFETY IS CO.’S UNCOMPROMISING PRIORITY; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS CARRIER HAS LAUNCHED EMERGENCY RESPONSE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Now Sees 1Q Operating Expenses per Available Seat Mile Flat to Up 1%; 02/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane from Chicago makes emergency landing due to broken windo; 16/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Cargo Lands Prestigious Honor

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased Macerich Co Com (MAC) stake by 22.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 10,267 shares as Macerich Co Com (MAC)’s stock declined 17.42%. The Eii Capital Management Inc holds 35,374 shares with $1.53M value, down from 45,641 last quarter. Macerich Co Com now has $4.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 1.21M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "The Hate Has Gone Too Far On Macerich – Seeking Alpha" on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Macerich Stock Looks Like a Solid Value After Earnings – Nasdaq" published on August 08, 2019

Among 4 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich has $46 highest and $3000 lowest target. $35’s average target is 22.68% above currents $28.53 stock price. Macerich had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 13. SunTrust maintained Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) rating on Friday, August 23. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $3000 target.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.39 million activity. COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $116,706 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Thursday, June 27. 20,000 shares were bought by Stephen Andrea M, worth $700,300 on Monday, June 10. Shares for $91,280 were bought by Volk Kenneth. O HERN THOMAS E had bought 5,000 shares worth $198,450 on Thursday, May 23.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is 6.40% above currents $52.32 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Imperial Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. On Thursday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 14.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is It Smart To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance" on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Are Southwest Airlines Co.'s (NYSE:LUV) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 04, 2019

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $625.71 million for 10.99 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

