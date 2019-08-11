Eii Capital Management Cut By $441,481 Its Macerich Co Com (MAC) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish Greene King plc (LON:GNK)

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased Macerich Co Com (MAC) stake by 22.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 10,267 shares as Macerich Co Com (MAC)’s stock declined 17.42%. The Eii Capital Management Inc holds 35,374 shares with $1.53M value, down from 45,641 last quarter. Macerich Co Com now has $4.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 1.87M shares traded or 9.69% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer

Among 3 analysts covering Greene King (LON:GNK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Greene King had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 695 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Friday, February 22. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by JP Morgan. See Greene King plc (LON:GNK) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 800.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 790.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 800.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 800.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 720.00 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 690.00 New Target: GBX 790.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 1.09M shares. 30,000 were reported by Amer Assets Investment Management Limited Co. Andra Ap holds 79,800 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 39,468 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.45M shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Inc has invested 0.03% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc accumulated 2.48 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.02% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 75,443 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 6,189 shares. 5,517 are owned by First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Strs Ohio stated it has 192,804 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 4.42% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Van Eck Associates Corp holds 26,968 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich had 8 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $30 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) rating on Friday, February 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $46 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $46 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, June 28.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. $649,882 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 24. O HERN THOMAS E bought 5,000 shares worth $198,450. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $164,400 was bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Macerich Stock Looks Like a Solid Value After Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Macerich Co (MAC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tanger: A Trade Finally Develops – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.90% or GBX 5.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 572. About 774,934 shares traded. Greene King plc (LON:GNK) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GNK News: 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD – ENTERED INTO A COMMITMENT LETTER FOR A FIVE-YEAR $460 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 02/04/2018 – Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Appoints Commercial Director, Minor Bulk, Europe; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING – PROCEEDS FROM NEW CREDIT FACILITY TO BE USED TO REFINANCE ALL EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES INTO 1 FACILITY, PAY DOWN DEBT ON OLDEST 7 VESSELS; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.02C, EST. 1.12C; 06/03/2018 Genco Shipping to Acquire Bulk Carriers to Meet Demand Growth; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD – AVERAGE DAILY TIME CHARTER EQUIVALENT, OR TCE, RATES OBTAINED BY COMPANY’S FLEET WAS $10,463 PER DAY FOR QTR; 08/05/2018 – Genco Shipping & Trading 1Q Loss $55.8M; 02/04/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD GNK.N – ANNOUNCED TODAY ESTABLISHMENT OF A EUROPEAN SUBSIDIARY IN COPENHAGEN, DENMARK; 08/05/2018 – Genco Shipping & Trading 1Q Rev $76.9M

More notable recent Greene King plc (LON:GNK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Buy Greene King plc (LON:GNK) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About Greene King plc’s (LON:GNK) Earnings Trajectory? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On Greene King plc’s (LON:GNK) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Greene King plc (LON:GNK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.77 billion GBP. The firm operates through Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands divisions. It has a 14.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s retail brands and formats include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer.