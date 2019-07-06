Eii Capital Management Cut By $334,425 Its Equity Residential Sh Ben In (EQR) Position; Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Shorts Down By 52.02%

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased Equity Residential Sh Ben In (EQR) stake by 5.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 4,459 shares as Equity Residential Sh Ben In (EQR)’s stock rose 3.96%. The Eii Capital Management Inc holds 74,859 shares with $5.64M value, down from 79,318 last quarter. Equity Residential Sh Ben In now has $28.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.92. About 424,630 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) had a decrease of 52.02% in short interest. PHAS’s SI was 9,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 52.02% from 19,800 shares previously. With 11,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s short sellers to cover PHAS’s short positions. The SI to Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 2.95%. The stock decreased 5.35% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 97,167 shares traded. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity Residential reports 13M-share ATM program – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential’s Intriguing Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $6.71 million activity. Another trade for 684 shares valued at $49,393 was made by Manelis Michael L on Tuesday, February 5. 932 shares were sold by Kaufman Ian, worth $67,302 on Tuesday, February 5. NEITHERCUT DAVID J had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.68M. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $732,900 was sold by Altshuler Barry. The insider Brackenridge Alexander sold $144,641. Fenster Scott also sold $34,301 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. 25,000 shares valued at $1.84 million were sold by GEORGE ALAN W on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Company has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.12% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested 0.16% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 4,267 shares. Mackay Shields stated it has 0.11% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 2.39M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.02% or 135,717 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication invested in 2,101 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 942,532 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn holds 0.02% or 2,112 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 4.02 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cls Ltd holds 0% or 787 shares in its portfolio. Art Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 3,217 shares. Prudential Public Limited accumulated 3,316 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Equity Residential had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, January 23. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $78 target in Monday, March 25 report. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 4.94% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.81 per share. EQR’s profit will be $314.95M for 22.92 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.66% EPS growth.