Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus price target and a 76.99% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.2% and 34.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.