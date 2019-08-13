Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.37 N/A -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.