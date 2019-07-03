Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 371 5.01 N/A 20.54 14.89

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Risk & Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Current Ratio is 8.2. Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $425.2 consensus price target and a 34.76% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.8% and 73.6%. About 0.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.