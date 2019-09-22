Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 22 9.88 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.99 beta indicates that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Radius Health Inc. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.2 and 8.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Radius Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Radius Health Inc. is $33, which is potential 15.91% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.2% and 0%. About 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.