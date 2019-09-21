Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.58 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Volatility and Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Pulmatrix Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, Pulmatrix Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 19.6% respectively. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.