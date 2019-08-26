Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Volatility & Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MediciNova Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival MediciNova Inc. is 34.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 34.8. MediciNova Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 167.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.2% and 21.3%. 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.