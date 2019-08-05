Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Risk and Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.99 beta. In other hand, KemPharm Inc. has beta of 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, KemPharm Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.2% and 33.5%. About 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors KemPharm Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.