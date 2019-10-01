Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Since Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 16.58M -3.84 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 15.88M -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 152,952,029.52% -121.2% -71.8% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 432,391,221.48% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Current Ratio is 8.2. Meanwhile, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.