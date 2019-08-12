Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Since Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.34 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Volatility and Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1.55 beta and it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.2% and 53.9%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance while CTI BioPharma Corp. has -0.22% weaker performance.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.