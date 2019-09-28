Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 16.58M -3.84 0.00 Celyad SA 12 0.00 9.45M -7.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Celyad SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Celyad SA’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 153,518,518.52% -121.2% -71.8% Celyad SA 79,478,553.41% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 6.89% of Celyad SA shares. 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Celyad SA had bearish trend.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Celyad SA.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.