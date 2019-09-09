Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 45 3.51 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 demonstrates Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, Cambrex Corporation which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Cambrex Corporation has an average target price of $57.5, with potential downside of -4.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.2% and 0%. 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.