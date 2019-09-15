Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.99 beta indicates that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 395.95% and its consensus target price is $12.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 17.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.