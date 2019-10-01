Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 16.58M -3.84 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 79 -0.39 48.47M -6.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 153,234,750.46% -121.2% -71.8% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 61,698,065.17% -59.3% -45.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.99 beta means Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 1.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $110.4 consensus price target and a 51.92% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 95% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.