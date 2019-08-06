Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

This is a contrast between Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 13.22 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.2 and 8.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, which is potential 133.38% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.