Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

We will be comparing the differences between Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3 18.75 N/A -1.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -11.11% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.