Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2 21.26 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Risk & Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has 12.7 and 12.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 43% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 40.87% are Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.