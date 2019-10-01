Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Comparison side by side

Both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 16.58M -3.84 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 23 0.00 8.02M -5.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 153,234,750.46% -121.2% -71.8% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35,581,189.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Risk & Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Current Ratio is 8.2. Meanwhile, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.