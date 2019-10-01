Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Comparing side by side

Both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 16.58M -3.84 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 2 0.00 5.15M -8.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 152,952,029.52% -121.2% -71.8% TrovaGene Inc. 270,838,811.46% -145.6% -109%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.99 beta indicates that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. TrovaGene Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Current Ratio is 8.2. Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.