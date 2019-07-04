Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Comparison side by side

Both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.26 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.84 beta and it is 184.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 1,095.65% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.