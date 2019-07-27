Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Volatility & Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 1.63 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Its competitor SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 2,748.10% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.8% and 23%. About 0.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -30.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.