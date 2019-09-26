Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Comparing side by side

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Novavax Inc. 7 6.95 N/A -9.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Volatility and Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Current Ratio is 8.2. Meanwhile, Novavax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Novavax Inc.’s potential upside is 127.27% and its consensus target price is $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 30.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.