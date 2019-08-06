Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk & Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MediciNova Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. has 34.8 and 34.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediciNova Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 154.63% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.