Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 16 -5638.82 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8%

Volatility & Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc.’s 106.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

8.2 and 8.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Immunomedics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Immunomedics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

On the other hand, Immunomedics Inc.’s potential upside is 54.05% and its consensus price target is $21.86.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.4% of Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96% Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Immunomedics Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.