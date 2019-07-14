Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparison side by side

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 306.96 N/A -1.52 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

8.2 and 8.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Homology Medicines Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc.’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 84.52%.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.8% and 81.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Homology Medicines Inc.

On 5 of the 8 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.