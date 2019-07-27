Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparison side by side

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.16 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.37 beta. From a competition point of view, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.06 beta which is 206.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 10.4 and 10.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 366.93% and its consensus price target is $24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.