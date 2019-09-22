Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Comparison side by side

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eyenovia Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Eyenovia Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.