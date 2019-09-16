Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 and its Quick Ratio is has 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential downside is -26.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 35.8% respectively. About 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.