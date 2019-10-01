Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 16.58M -3.84 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 4 -0.69 69.13M -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 152,952,029.52% -121.2% -71.8% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 1,542,460,618.50% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk & Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 0.46 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.