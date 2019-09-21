Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Contrasting side by side

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 9.34 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk & Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.