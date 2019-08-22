Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Contrasting side by side

Since Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 8 784.50 N/A -1.12 0.00

Demonstrates Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Risk and Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.2% and 76%. About 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.