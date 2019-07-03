Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

As Biotechnology companies, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 8.74 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 while its Current Ratio is 19. Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$31.33 is Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -6.92%. Competitively Vericel Corporation has an average price target of $23.5, with potential upside of 24.80%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Vericel Corporation seems more appealing than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 33.2% and 85.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Vericel Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.