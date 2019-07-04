Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 while its Current Ratio is 19. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a -13.14% downside potential and a consensus price target of $31.33. On the other hand, Sesen Bio Inc.’s potential downside is -25.93% and its average price target is $1. Based on the data given earlier, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.2% and 45.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 88.59% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.