Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 483.31 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 while its Quick Ratio is 19. On the competitive side is, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$33 is Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -26.67%. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49 consensus price target and a 90.66% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 99.9%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.